Student bodies happy with verdict, demand speedy execution

Several leaders and activists of student organizations including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, Bangladesh Chhatra Union and other left-bodies expressed satisfaction over the court verdict on Abrar Fahad murder case.

They expressed their joy after the verdict came from

a Dhaka tribunal that awarded death penalty to twenty students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and life imprisonment to five others for the brutal murder of Abrar Fahad.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka's First Speedy Trial Tribunal delivered the verdict in the sensational case on Wednesday.

Regarding the judgment, students of various universities, colleges and schools expressed joy and urged to implement the judgment as soon as possible.

Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad also held a rally at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus at around 4:30 pm.

They demanded speedy implementation of the verdict and to make law to stop violence at the dormitories of different universities in the country.

Besides demanding the same, several BUET students gathered on the campus at around 2:00 pm and expressed satisfaction over the verdict. They said the judgment reflected everyone's expectations.

"We would like to express our solidarity with Abrar's family and say that this verdict should be upheld till the end," said Nahid Hasan, a third-year student of BUET.

He further said that three of the convicted are still at large.

"We strongly demand that the three fugitives be brought under the law as soon as possible and the verdict be executed. Our expectation is that in future, students and teachers of any educational institution in Bangladesh will not be victims of political malpractices and maintain a conducive learning environment in all fields," a large number of students of the institution said.
















