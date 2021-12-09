Ashashuni UZ in turmoil over nomination of Razakar’s son

Allegation has been brought against a chairman candidate nominated by the ruling Awami League (AL) at Khajra union of Ashashuni upazila in Satkhira district for the Union Parishad (UP) elections that he is a known son of an enlisted Razakar.

The fifth phase of the poll is scheduled to be held on January 5 next year.

Meanwhile, people of Khajra union, local freedom fighters and AL leaders went on a mass hunger strike since last Sunday wearing black bandanas in protest against the party nomination of the son of an infamous anti-liberation leader and cancellation of his candidature.

According to Khajra union and Ashashuni upazila AL leaders, AL nominated candidate Md

Shah Newaz Dalim's father Mozahar Uddin Sarkar was a notorious Razakar enlisted in the government gazette.

Speakers at the mass hunger strike complained that during the Liberation War in 1971, Dalim's father Mozahar Sarkar brutally killed Nawsher Ali Sardar of Gadaipur village at a Razakar camp in Chapra.

Like his father, UP chairman Dalim also assassinated Awami League leader Sharbat Mollah. There are 15 cases against him including Tumpa rape case and AL leader Sharbat murder case, alleged local AL leaders.

AL insiders informed that Shah Newaz Dalim is blessed by local lawmaker former health minister AFM Ruhul Haque.

While talking to the Daily Observer Khajra Union AL vice-president and valiant freedom fighter Md Ruhul Quddus Mollah said, "The name of Mozahar Uddin Sardar, father of UP Chairman Shah Newaz Dalim, is listed at No. 12 in the list of Razakars in the official gazette of Ashashuni Upazila and at No. 176 in the revised list. Dalim's elder brother Abdul Alim was the convener of Ashashuni Upazila BNP."

"His other brother Zulfiqar Julie is the joint convener of Upazila BNP and his other brother Abdus Salam Bachchu is a member of the executive council of Upazila BNP. Shah Newaz Dalim was arrested several times in different cases including murder cases," he added.

Meanwhile, Ashashuni upazila AL president and Upazila Parishad Chairman ABM Mostakim said, "Dalim's father Mozahar Uddin is an enlisted war criminal and his case is on trial in the International Crimes Tribunal. Besides, Dalim is convicted in 10 to 11 cases and he is not connected with the local people."

"Union Awami League and Upazila Awami League didn't send the name of Md Shah Newaz Dalim in their resolutions. But, how did Dalim get nominated?" questioned upazila AL President ABM Mostakim.

In this regard, AL Organising Secretary BM Muzammel Haque, also responsible for the Khulna Division AL, said, "In some cases, there has been a crisis in the selection of candidates due to errors in the list of potential candidates sent from the grassroots level. In this case, there was no coordination."

He also said BNP-Jamaat has supported the rebel candidates of Awami League in many places and as a result the rebels are winning.







