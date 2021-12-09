We have shown utmost generosity to Khaleda: PM  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said they have shown great generosity to Khaleda Zia by allowing her to stay at home and receive treatment from country's best doctors freely despite the fact that she was convicted for embezzling orphans' money and giving patronage to the killers of Bangabandhu.

Referring to the demand of BNP leaders to allow Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, Hasina said, we have shown the highest compassion for the ailing BNP chairperson, though Khaleda's intention was always to hurt me and the Bangabandhu family.

The Prime Minister said these while addressing a discussion virtually marking the 49th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, the youth wing of the ruling Awami League, from her official residence Ganabhaban. The discussion was arranged at the city's Krishibid Institute Bangladesh.

"What more do they expect from us? We allowed her to stay home

and she's being taken to the country's best hospitals for treatment without let or hindrance. Isn't it enough? Isn't it a great generosity? What more (can I do)?" She asked BNP leaders.

Hasina criticised Khaleda for rewarding and patronizing the killers of the Father of the Nation, making a killer of Bangabandhu as the opposition leader in Parliament in 1996, derogatory remarks during the August-21 grenade attack, not allowing former army chief general Mustafizur Rahman to receive treatment at the CMH, and not providing treatment facilities to HM Ershad in jail and Raushan Ershad, and unleashing tortures on AL leaders, including Mohammad Nasim.

Khaleda deliberately celebrated her fake birthday on August 15 and made several attempts to take her (Hasina) life, she added.

Hasina stressed the need for preparing the young with the spirit of the Liberation War and ideals of the Father of the Nation -- aimed at building a non-communal, knowledge and science-based progressive society to lead the country towards development and prosperity, urging the Jubo League to take a leading role in this regard.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of Awami League, asked the Jubo League leaders and activists to devote themselves to serving the people and create a beautiful atmosphere for the future generations.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former Chairman of Jubo League, and AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam MP, former General Secretary of Jubo League, also spoke at the discussion meeting presided over by Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash.

Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil conducted the discussion.

On November 11 in 1972, Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni (father of Parash) founded the Jubo League following the directive of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.









