20 to die for killing BUET student Abrar



Death-row convicts being taken to Keraniganj Central Jail after the verdict on Wednesday in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Abrar, a second-year student of BUET, was brutally beaten to death in the early hours of 07 October 2019 by some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists.

The convicts are all students of BUET and they are leaders and activists of BCL.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) -1 of Dhaka delivered the judgement on Wednesday noon in presence of 22

accused.

The 20 death-row convicts are Mehedi Hasan Russel, Muntassir Alam Jemmy , Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Sadat alias ASM Nazmus Sadat, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, Md Shamim Billah, Md Mazedur Rahman alias Mazed, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin alias Shanto, Muzahidur Rahman alias Muzahid, Anik Sarker alias Apu, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, SM Mahmud Setu, Morshed Amatya Islam, Morsheduzzaman Mondal alias Jisan (fugitive), Ehteshamul Rabbi alias Tanim(fugitive) and Mostaba Rafid (fugitive).

The five life-term awardees are Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moaj alias Moaj Abu Hurayra, Md Akash Hossain, Istiak Ahammed Munna and Amit Saha.

Fuad was vice-president of the BCL BUET unit, Munna was the Publication Secretary and Amit Saha was the Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary.

Among the death row convicts prominent BCL leaders are BUET wing's former general secretary Russel, organising secretary Robin, information and research secretary Anik, literary secretary Monir, sports secretary Jion, deputy social services secretary Sakal and deputy office secretary Rafid.

The court said it has given the highest punishment to the accused so that such incident does not recur in future.

Immediately after the judgment Abrar's father Md Barkat Ullah expressing his satisfaction told the Daily Observer in the court room that Abrar's soul will be at peace if the verdict is enforced quickly.

He hoped that the High Court would uphold the judegment and the authorities would execute it soon.

The judge took his chair at 12.05 pm in a crowded court room and read out significant parts of the jufgement copy.

Earlier, arrested 22 accused were produced before the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1.

After hearing the capital punishment the accused standing on the dock was seen normal and natural.

On November 14, the tribunal set the judgement date on November 24 after concluding arguments by both the prosecution and the defence sides.

On November 24, the trial court deferred the judgment date in the 2019 grisly killing of Abrar. It was deferred on that day as the Judgement copy was not prepared and the trial court fixed the judgment day on Wednesday.

During the trial, 46 out of 60 prosecution witnesses and six defence witnesses testified before the Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT)-1.

Inspector Md Wahiduzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted the charge sheet against 25 BUET students on November 13 in 2019.

According to the police investigation, 11 accused were directly linked to the killing while 14 others had indirect involvement.

Eight accused - Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Anik Sarker, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Md Mazedul Islam, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir and ASM Nazmus Sadat gave confessional statement on several dates.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court took into cognizance the charge sheet in the case against the accused 25 late November 2019.

The case was later transferred to the speedy trial tribunal, allowing a plea from Abrar's father

On September 15 last year, the STT-1 framed charges against all the 25 accused in the case.

Later the tribunal on September 8 this year framed charges again following a plea of prosecution.

On the night of October 6 in 2019, Abrar was called by BUET's some BCL leaders to the Room No. 2011 from his room for his alleged social media post criticizing the Bangladesh-India deal on sharing the water of the Feni River.

Later, the BCL leaders allegedly beat him mercilessly. Police at 3 am recovered his lifeless body from the stair of Sher-e-Bangla Hall of BUET and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 6.30am on October 7 in 2019.

Abrar's father Barkat Ullah filed a murder case against 19 BCL leaders of BUET unit with the Chawkbazar Police Station.

Special prosecutor Mosharref Hossain Kajol and Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan moved the case for the state.

Advocate Mahbub Ahmed, Advocate Aminul Gani Titu, Advocate Azizur Rahman Dulu, Advocate Sree Prana Nath, Advoate Rezaul Karim Sarkar, Advocate Nazrul Islam and Advocate Purnendu Debnath Pinaki defended the convicts.

Life-time convict Amit Shaha's lawyer advocate Monjurul Alam in an instant reaction told this correspondent on the court premises that his client Amit was in his village home; he was not at the spot on that day but he was convicted.

However, he will file appeal with the higher court against the judgement.

Majority relatives hearing the judgment of their near and dear ones cried loudly on the court premises.

One of the life-term convicts, also BCL publication secretary Munna's mother Kulshum Ara Shelly, told this correspondent that her son Munna was in a wedding ceremony of her relative .He was not involved in the murder.

She said Munna was deprived of Justice. Another condemned convict Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan's bother Ziaur Rahman told this correspondent his brother was Abrar roommate; his brother's name was given intentionally.

The incident triggered a firestorm of protests on campuses across the country. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.

Amid protests on the campus, BUET authorities on October 11 the same year banned all political activities on the campus.

BUET authorities expelled its 26 students for their alleged involvement in Abrar Fahad murder case.

Abrar was a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department and stayed at Room No. 1011.





