

Forbes features Hasina at 43 on its most powerful women list

MacKenzie Scott, Kamala Harris and Christine Lagarde have been ranked first, second and third respectively.

Queen Elizabeth II is ranked 70 in the list.

The American business

magazine says Sheikh Hasina Wazed, the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh, is currently serving her fourth term.

She won the fourth term, which is also her third consecutive term, after her party, Bangladesh Awami League, won 288 of the 300 parliamentary seats.

"During what she believes will be her final term, Hasina plans to focus on issues such as food security and access to education and healthcare," the magazine adds.

It also mentions that an ongoing struggle for Hasina has been establishing a firm democracy in Bangladesh

Every year, this business magazine releases a list of 100 powerful women of the world. This year, the 18th annual list of power women included 40 CEOs, the most since 2015, who, according to the magazine, "oversee a record $3.3 trillion in revenue." The list also included 19 world leaders, an immunologist. -UNB







