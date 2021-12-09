Video
WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

GENEVA, Dec 8: The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity.
The hopeful assessments came as global concern grew over the heavily mutated variant, which has forced dozens of nations to re-impose border restrictions and raised the possibility of a return to economically punishing lockdowns.
While it is likely more transmissible than previous variants, "the preliminary data don't indicate that this is more severe," the World Health Organization's second-in-command told AFP.  "In fact, if anything, the direction is towards less severity," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said in an interview on Tuesday, insisting though that more research was needed.
Ryan also said it was "highly unlikely" that Omicron could fully sidestep protections provided by existing Covid vaccines. "We have highly effective vaccines that have proved effective against all the variants so far, in terms of severe disease and hospitalisation... There's no reason to expect that it wouldn't be so" for Omicron, he added, pointing to initial data from South Africa, where the strain was first reported.
However, Ryan acknowledged that it was possible that existing vaccines might prove less effective against Omicron, which counts more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that dots the surface of the coronavirus and allows it to invade cells. Top US scientist Anthony Fauci echoed the WHO's view, saying Omicron did not appear worse than prior strains based on early indications -- and was possibly milder.
The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci told AFP. "It almost certainly is not more severe than Delta," he said. "There is some suggestion that it might even be less severe."    -AFP



