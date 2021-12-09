Video
Tajul stresses on LGI’s better service

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Staff Correspondent

The Efficient and Accountable Local Governance (EALG) project of Local Government Division (LGD), MoLGRD&C and UNDP jointly  organised a Stakeholders' Consultation Workshop titled" Operational Reform of Local Government: Resource Mobilisation, Effective Coordination, and Development Function" on Thursday at InterContinental Hotel, Dhaka.
Mr. Md Tazul Islam, Minister of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives (MoLGRD&C), was the Chief Guest at the stakeholders' consultation workshop.
He said, "Local Government Institutions (LGIs)" revenue collection and expenditure process should be transparent and accountable. Better services should be provided to the people by the LGIs, and they should be accountable to the people as well. We desired transparent and corruption free society."
He also agreed to do advocacy with Cabinet Division for observing a local government day.
Ms Nathalie Chuard, Ambassador, Embassy of Switzerland, participated as Special Guest and said, "Empowered and well capacitated local governments can achieve an inclusive development, by rendering public services available to the communities they are serving"
Ms Van Nguyen, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh appreciated the researchers those have worked together to prioritize their study findings and recommendations that can contribute achieving the target of five-year plan, SDGs and help strengthening local governments.
In the workshop, the key recommendations, and findings of six policy study were presented in the event undertaken by Prof Dr. Nasiruddin Ahmed, Former Secretary and Chairman, NBR; Prof Dr. Mobasser Monem, Dhaka University; Prof Dr. Pranab Kumar Pandey, Rajshahi University; and Ms Nahid Sharmin, Freelance Consultant of EALG, UNDP.
EALG conducted these studies on local government issues and policy reforms in the last two years. In this workshop, the key recommendations of these research studies were presented. The research reports were entitled as (i) Mobilization of Local Revenue by Rural Local Government Institutions (LGIs) in Bangladesh; (ii) A Study on Identifying Policy Recommendations and Developing Strategies for Implementation and Advocacy for Rural LGIs in Bangladesh, (iii) Proposing Structure and Developing Operational Modality/Guideline for UZP Development and Coordination Committee (UZDCC), (iv) Developing Policy Briefs on the Functional Assignments of LGIs and Monitoring Tools and Guidelines of the UZP Committees, (v) A Study on Exploring Potentials and Identifying Challenges of UZP Vice-Chair (women) for Active Participation and Engagement at LGIs, and (vii) Integrated Planning System for the LGIs.








