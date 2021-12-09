Prime accused arrested from Balukhali camp

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 8: Armed Police Battalion (APBn) members have arrested the prime accused in the case filed over the killing of six people at a Rohingya camp madrasa at Ukhiya upazila of the district.

Arrested Mohammad Jane Alam, 25, is a resident of Balukhali Rohingya camp under the upazila. Eleven persons have, so far, been arrested in the case.

APBn Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Mohammad Shihab Kaisar said on information, the law enforcers raided Balukhali Rohingya camp in the early hours of Wednesday and arrested Jane Alam.

However, some of his cohorts managed to flee sensing the raid, he added.

Six people were killed during an attack by armed miscreants at Darul Ulum Nadwatul Olama Al Islamia Madrasa on October 22.

One of the deceased Azizul Haque's father Nurul Islam lodged the case on October 23 accusing 25 named and some 200 to 250 unnamed people.















Dengue: 60 more hospitalized

Sixty new dengue patients were hospitalized in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, health authorities said.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 100 as no new death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Ninety-two people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions. Thirty-three new patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 27 cases have been reported from outside the division. -UNB











Rangpur Custodial Death

HC forms 3-member committee

The High Court on Wednesday formed a three-member committee to investigate the death of Tajul Islam at Haragach Police Station in Rangpur.

The HC bench Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order and asked the committee to submit its report within 15 working days.

Headed by Rangpur District and Sessions Judge, the other members of the committee are-additional deputy commissioner and additional police commissioner of Rangpur. -UNB




















