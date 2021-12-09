Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Six Rohingya Murder Case

Prime accused arrested from Balukhali camp

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 8: Armed Police Battalion (APBn) members have arrested the prime accused in the case filed over the killing of six people at a Rohingya camp madrasa at Ukhiya upazila of the district.
Arrested Mohammad Jane Alam, 25, is a resident of Balukhali Rohingya camp under the upazila. Eleven persons have, so far, been arrested in the case.
APBn Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Mohammad Shihab Kaisar said on information, the law enforcers raided Balukhali Rohingya camp in the early hours of Wednesday and arrested Jane Alam.
However, some of his cohorts managed to flee sensing the raid, he added.
Six people were killed during an attack by armed miscreants at Darul Ulum Nadwatul Olama Al Islamia Madrasa on October 22.
One of the deceased Azizul Haque's father Nurul Islam lodged the case on October 23 accusing 25 named and some 200 to 250 unnamed people.







Dengue: 60 more hospitalized
Sixty new dengue patients were hospitalized in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, health authorities said.
The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 100 as no new death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Ninety-two people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions. Thirty-three new patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 27 cases have been reported from outside the division.    -UNB





Rangpur Custodial Death
HC forms 3-member committee
The High Court on Wednesday formed a three-member committee to investigate the death of Tajul Islam at Haragach Police Station in Rangpur.
The HC bench Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order and asked the committee to submit its report within 15 working days.
Headed by Rangpur District and Sessions Judge, the other members of the committee are-additional deputy commissioner and additional police commissioner of Rangpur.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants
Tajul stresses on LGI’s better service
Prime accused arrested from Balukhali camp
Three siblings among 4 killed in Nilphamari train accident
Rescue work of Adi Buriganga Channel to start from Feb: Taposh
Juba League leader Ripon taken on 2-day remand
PM for forging strong worker-owner relations
Shringla says small issues can be resolved through BGB-BSF talks


Latest News
Kings emerges group champions to reach quarterfinal
Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years
Russia reserves 'right to defend its security' amid NATO tensions: Putin
28 held in Rajshahi on different charges
World Bank VP visits footwear cluster
How Bangladesh Bank is encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs
'Have shown great generosity to Khaleda': Hasina
Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances
Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sheikh Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes' list of most powerful women
Most Read News
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Drones in precision agriculture in Bangladesh
ECNEC approves Tk 2,541.64cr digital economy project
Dhaka, Ctg lack standard traffic, transportation systems
River pollution from tannery waste
3 siblings among four crushed under train in Nilphamari
In the wake of cyclone Jawad and the subsequent rain for two days
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Indian defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft