Three siblings among 4 killed in Nilphamari train accident



NILPHAMARI, Dec 8: Four people, including three children, were killed in a train accident on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place in the Bou Bazar area of Nilphamari Sadar Upazila at 8 am, according to Nilphamari Sadar Police Station chief Abdur Rouf.

The deceased have been identified as three siblings - Rima Akhter, 7, Reshma, 4, Mominur Rahman, 3, and Shamim Hossain, 26.

Witnesses say that the three children were playing on the railway track. At that time a Khulna-bound train from Chilahati reached the spot.

Seeing imminent danger neighbouring Shamim Hossain tried to rescue them. But all four died under the wheels of the train, they added.













