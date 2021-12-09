Video
Home Back Page

Three siblings among 4 killed in Nilphamari train accident

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Our Correspondent


NILPHAMARI, Dec 8:  Four people, including three children, were killed in a train accident on Wednesday morning.
The accident took place in the Bou Bazar area of Nilphamari Sadar Upazila at 8 am, according to Nilphamari Sadar Police Station chief Abdur Rouf.
The deceased have been identified as three siblings - Rima Akhter, 7, Reshma, 4, Mominur Rahman, 3, and Shamim Hossain, 26.
Witnesses say that the three children were playing on the railway track. At that time a Khulna-bound train from Chilahati reached the spot.
Seeing imminent danger neighbouring Shamim Hossain tried to rescue them. But all four died under the wheels of the train, they added.


