Rescue work of Adi Buriganga Channel to start from Feb: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "The rescue work of the Adi Buriganga Channel will start from February next year."

He said this after inspecting a possible site for construction of two bridges over the Adi Buriganga Channel in Kamrangirchar Loharpul embankment area on Wednesday.

Sheikh Taposh said, "A central commercial zone will be established in Kamrangirchar. Therefore, we decided to build two bridges to improve the communication system of the area. We have come to inspect along with the DSCC's experts, planners and chief engineers to fix the area to build two bridges."

Mentioning that all the preparations have been completed to start the rescue work of Adi Buriganga Channel by next February, the DCC mayor said, "Part of Adi Buriganga river has been vacated. From next week, the Dhaka South City Corporation, led by the Dhaka district administration, will jointly evict all the remaining illegal establishments around the river."

Sheikh Tapas said, "We have taken a master plan to decorate the old Dhaka. As a result, along with the construction of the bridge, we will also convert the embankment road into six rows. There will be four rows of expressways. And there will be two rows of service roads to connect with the inter-city roads. "

This road system will play an important role in improving the quality of life in Old Dhaka dwellers. The DSCC is not only planning, but also implementing the action plan. That the development works will be visible in phases, said DSCC Mayor.

"DSCC has completed the investigation report of its waste management car accident incident. According to the investigation report, strict action is being taken against the culprits," said Sheikh Taposh and added, "That is why we will

face little misery in the waste management programme. We have made a strict decision not to operate our vehicles with anyone other than a regular DSCC driver."

"We will take stern action against those who break these rules. So that no one can do such irregularities in future," he added.

Earlier, Sheikh Tapos observed the Intermediate Waste Transfer Centre (STS), Dholaikhal reservoir and Malitola Udyan.











