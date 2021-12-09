Juba League leader Ripon taken on 2-day remand

Chief Metropolitan Magistrates (CMM) court granted Juba League leader Sera Uddin Ripon a two-day remand for submitting fake documents.

Ripon filed a writ petition in the court claiming ownership of MA Azim Sharif's shop in Sharif Tower at Dhania. The court sent the document to CID's lab for verification of the owner's signature. On Tuesday the court gave the order after the lab tested proved that the signature was fake. It is also alleged that Ripon is also facing numerous charges of bank cheque fraud and extortion in the Dhaniya area.

Ripon filed a general diary (GD) against a senior crime reporter on October 7 in collaboration with Kadamtali Police Station Sub-Inspector Kased.

Leaders of the Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) claimed, SI Kased sent the allegation against the journalist to the court without any investigation. CRAB leaders expressed outrage at the incident.















