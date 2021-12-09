PM for forging strong worker-owner relations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday stressed the need for having cordial and strong relations between the industry owners and workers in their own interest in this competitive world.

"I always request our owners and workers that there should be a good and cordial relation between the owners and workers," she said while addressing a programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The Green Factory Award 2020 was distributed among the winners while eight newly constructed structures, including a women's hostel, inaugurated at the function held at the Osmani Smriti Auditorium.

Sheikh Hasina said the owners will have to keep in mind that the workers keep the wheels of their factories moving, paving the way for them to earn money. The workers must also remain aware they can earn their livelihoods since there are factories and thus support their families.

Pointing out that some outsiders -- may be union leaders or vested quarters -- are sometimes seen trying to destabilize factories, she said it is necessary to stay ready to keep production in the factories and export uninterrupted as this is a competitive world.

"If a disturbing situation is created, it'll disrupt exports, hamper the work environment and thus you will lose jobs. So, the workers will have to play a responsible role keeping this view in mind," the PM said.

A total of 30 factories from six sectors were conferred with the award, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The 30 factories include 15 ones from garment sector, four from tea sector, three each from food processing sector, plastic sector and pharmaceutical sector, and two from leather sector.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian handed over the awards to the representatives of the factories at the city's Osmani Smriti Auditorium.

The 15 garment factories are Remi Holdings Ltd, Tarasima Apparels Ltd, Plummy Fashions Ltd, Mithela Textile Industries Ltd, Vintage Denim Studio Ltd, AR Jeans Producer Ltd, Karooni Knit Composite Ltd, Designer Fashion Ltd, Kenpark Bangladesh Apparel Private Ltd (Kenpark Unit 2), Green Textile Ltd (Unit-3), Four H Dyeing and Printing Ltd, Wisdom Attires Ltd, Mahmuda Attires Ltd, Snowtex Outerwear Ltd and Auko-Tex Ltd.

The factories from the food processing sector are Habiganj Agro Ltd, Akij Food and Beverage Ltd and Ifad Multi Products Ltd.

Four enterprises from the tea industry sector are Gazipur Cha Bagan (Gazipur tea garden), Laskarpur Cha Bagan (Laskarpur tea garden), Jagchara Tea Factory and Neptune Cha Bagan (Neptune tea garden).

The two factories from the leather industry sector are Apex Footwear Ltd and Edison Footwear Ltd, while the three factories from the plastic sector are Banga Building Materials Ltd, Allplast Bangladesh Ltd and Durable Plastic Ltd.

The three factories from the pharmaceutical industry are Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In the function, the medals and certificates and awards money were given to the awardees.

The Labour and Employment Ministry introduced the 'Green Factory Award' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. The award will be given after every two years.

At the function, the Prime Minister also opened the ministry's eight newly constructed structures, including a women's (working) hostel.

The eight new structures are working women's hostel with 5-bed hospital facilities and labour welfare centre at Bandar in Narayanganj; six-storey Shilpa Samparka Shikhayatan Bhaban in Chattogram; five-storey regional labour office in Narayanganj; three-storey labour welfare centre and regional labour office in Bogura, three-storey labour welfare centre in Gaibandha; three-storey labour welfare centre at Mongla in Bagerhat; four-storey labour welfare centre at Rupsha in Khulna and labour welfare complex at Ghagray in Rangamati. Labour and Employment Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi delivered the welcome speech.

The Prime Minister said it is a matter of pride as environment-friendly industries have really developed in Bangladesh.

She said her government has provided various facilities to mills and factories, including garment ones so that the industrial units can develop as green ones. -UNB







