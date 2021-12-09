Video
BD-India Border

Shringla says small issues can be resolved through BGB-BSF talks

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday. photo : pid

Visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday. photo : pid

Visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said some small issues happening along the Bangladesh-India border can be settled through holding meetings between the border forces of the two countries.
"Bangladesh and India have settled all major issues through discussions; some small incidents happening along the border between the two countries can be solved through holding meetings between BGB and BSF," Shringla said when he met Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.
PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.
"We want this issue to be resolved," he quoted the Indian Foreign Secretary as saying. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also agreed with Shringla, said Karim. The Indian Foreign Secretary said normalcy is coming back in India after the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic setback.
Shringla said all are alert and aware about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as 21 cases have been detected so far in India.    -UNB


