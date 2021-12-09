Urmy-Smrity pair clinch women's doubles title

Urmy Akter and Smrity Rajbongshi pair of Bangladesh clinched the women's doubles title of Bangabandhu-Bangladesh Int'l Badminton Junior Challenge beating their compatriot Farhan Binte Amdad and Nasima Khatun pair by 21-09,18-21-21-12 points in the final held today

(Wednesday) at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.

In the day's mixed doubles all Bangladesh semifinals, Akib Solaiman and Nasima Khatun pair booked their spot of final defeating Mohammad Sigbat Ullah and Mosammat Farhana Islam Amu pair by 21-19, 21-15 points.

In another match of mixed doubles event, Nazmul Islam Joy and Urmy Akter pair of Bangladesh moved to the final outplaying Rajib Chandra Das and Smrity Rajbongshi pair by 18-21, 09-21 points.

In the men's doubles all Bangladesh semifinals, Mohammad Sigbat Ullah and Gourab Singho pair booked their spot of final outplaying Shahed Ahmed and Mohammad Sagor Sheikh pair by 21-13, 21-10 points.