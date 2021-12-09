Video
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh

Shakib's obstinacy fails to rescue innings defeat

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Sports Reporter

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (R) runs out Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 8, 2021. photo: AFP

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (R) runs out Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 8, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh even failed to avoid an innings defeat despite two and a half days of the game washed out. Visiting Pakistan thereby, swept hosts cleanly in the two-match series on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Due to bad weather resulting by the cyclone 'Zawad', the play of day 1 was stopped after 57 overs and ball rolled for 6.2 overs in the following day. The 3rd day's game was abandoned without single delivery.
Bangladesh however, needed 214 runs in their 2nd innings to invite Pakistan to bat for the 2nd time but were bowled out for 205 runs to concede an innings and eight run's defeat. Top four hosts' batters failed to contribute anything for the team throughout the series and Bangladesh lost their four wickets on Wednesday to post 25 runs on the board.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy had gone for six runs, who departed for a duck on debut in the first innings. Shadman Islam scored two, Nazmul Hossain Shanto six and skipper Mominul Haque got out for seven runs.
Experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and wicketkeeper Liton Das did the repair work standing 73-runs' 5th wicket partnership before Liton losing his temper to give a simple catch at square-leg. He missed a half century for five runs. Mushfiq then got Shakib Al Hasan and the most experienced duo added 49 runs in the 6th wicket's partnership before Mushfiq had fallen run out unluckily. Mushi had completed the run successfully but 3rd umpire found his bat on the air. He missed a fifty for two runs.
Mehidy Miraz then joined with Shakib and stood 51 run's 7th wicket's joint venture. Good looking Miraz however, became the 1st international prey of Babar Azam. Miraz tried to play a sweep shot and became LBW while was on 14.
Shakib kept fighting alone on the other end but was grabbed by Sajid Khan at the last hour of the game that dimmed Bangladesh's light of hope to draw. He scored 63 runs batting at seven which is the 26th fifty for one of the best all-rounder on earth.
Spinner Sajid put the last pin on the board picking up the wicket of Taijul Islam, who sustained 31 balls to score five runs.
Sajid hauled four wickets, who had an eight-for in the 1st innings and named the Player of the Match. Shakib became the Most Valuable Player of the Match while Pakistan opener Abid Ali adjudged the Man of the Series.
Earlier, Pakistan declared their 1st innings at 300 for four and restricted Bangladesh for 87 runs in the 1st innings. Home side added 11 runs to lose their last three wickets in the morning.


« PreviousNext »

