

Shakib quickest to reach 4000 runs, 200 wickets in Tests

Shakib achieved the feat when he reached 34 runs in the second innings as Bangladesh was struggling to salvage the second and final Test against Pakistan on day five at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Shakib earlier became the highest run-getter for the side in the first innings with 33 but that couldn't save the side from being follow-on as Bangladesh were wrapped up for 87 after Pakistan declared the first innings on 300-4.

The star allrounder reached the milestone on his 59th appearance for the Tigers in the longest format. However when he acquired the feat with a boundary against offspinner Sajid Khan in the 56th over of the second innings, he found himself among the illustrious company of the likes of Sir Gary Sobers, Sir Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Jacques Kallis and Daniel Vettori.

Shakib indeed broke the record of Botham who needed 69 matches to achieve the feat. Sobers required 80, Kapil Dev 97, Vettori 101 and Kallis took 102 Test matches.

Shakib opted out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, citing family reasons. Bangladesh will leave the country for New Zealand in the early hours on Thursday.













