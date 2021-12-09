Fazle Rabbi replaces Shakib in Tigers' squad for NZ tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced Bangladesh squad on December 4 for forthcoming New Zealand tour keeping the name of Shakib Al Hasan, who seek leave during the away series for personal reason and the BCB granted his appeal.

Bangladesh are bound for New Zealand today and BCB announced newbie Fazle Rabbi Mahmud as the replacement of Shakib on the day before the departure. Rabbi represented Barisal Division in the recently concluded 23rd National Cricket League where he made 630 runs at an average of 60.30.

The left-hander made his ODI debut in 2018 against Zimbabwe and played two matches but got out for not in both the occasions.

Fazle Rabbi, 34, got a call for Test cricket for being the leading scorer in the NCL.

The BCB also confirmed the appointment of former Sri Lanka spin legend Rangana Herath as spin bowling coach of the National Team for the next two years.

Herath will join the Bangladesh coaching team in New Zealand. His contract is until the end of November 2023.

The whirlwind master had earlier been the team's spin consultant for the away series against Zimbabwe this year followed by the home series' against Australia and New Zealand and the ICC Twenty20 World Cup. He is the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket with 433 wickets taken in a remarkable career lasting two decades.

Bangladesh however, will face the hosts in a two-match Test series in January 2022 which will be a part of the 2021-2023 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The Bangladesh team will leave for New Zealand in the early hours tomorrow for the series with the Tests scheduled in Tauranga and Christchurch



BANGLADESH SQUAD

Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Md Naim Sheikh, Fazle Rabbi Mahmud.









