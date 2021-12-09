RMCH records two more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

RAJSHAHI, Dec 8: Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) recorded two more fatalities in its Covid-19 unit during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said one of the deceased was a resident of Rajshahi, while another was from Pabna. One of the new deaths, one had post-Covid-19 complexity, while another Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, six more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit during the last 24 hours, taking the number of admitted patients to 32, including ten tested positive for Covid-19, at present. Four other patients returned home after being cured during the same time.