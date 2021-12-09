Ctg records lowest 0.18pc Covid-19 positivity rates

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 8: Chattogram district recorded lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.18 percent while only three fresh cases were reported after testing 1,685 samples during the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the newly infected cases, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients stands at 102,441 in the district.

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 92,643 with the curing of 102 more people in the last 24 hours, said Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram.

With no new death recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll steady at 1,331. -BSS









