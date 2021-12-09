Tense Iran nuclear talks resume today

TEHRAN, Dec 8: Talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are to resume on Thursday, Tehran's main negotiator said during a visit to Moscow.

The negotiations restarted on November 29 after a five-months hiatus, but diplomats agreed on Friday to pause the discussions for several days to allow consultations in capitals. France said earlier Tuesday that proposals submitted by Iran at talks in the Austrian capital Vienna fell short of what was needed, and that time was running out.

The landmark 2015 accord aimed at putting curbs on Iran's nuclear programme to ensure it could not develop an atomic weapon, in exchange for sanctions relief for Tehran. It was initially agreed between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Meanwhile, the United States slapped fresh sanctions on a dozen Iranian officials and entities for "serious" human rights abuses Tuesday, ahead of the expected resumption of nuclear talks with Tehran after they halted last week without any concrete progress.

The sanctions announced by the Treasury and State Department targeted government officials and organizations involved in the repression of protesters and political activists, and prisons where activists have been held in brutal conditions.

The Treasury also placed several Syrian officials on its sanctions blacklist for their roles in political repression and chemical gas attacks, and Uganda's military intelligence chief was hit with sanctions for extreme abuse of people arrested for their nationality or political beliefs.

The announcement came ahead of the Washington-hosted Summit for Democracy later this week. -AFP