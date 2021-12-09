Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Olaf Scholz takes reins from Merkel for new German era

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

BERLIN, Dec 8: Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy.
Scholz was officially named the country's ninth post-war leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged him to "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year" as a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak rages.
The former finance minister, who won 395 of the 707 votes cast in the Bundestag lower house, has vowed broad "continuity" with the popular Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer.
Asked by parliament speaker Baerbel Bas whether he accepted the election, a beaming Scholz removed his black corona mask to say "yes" and then received bouquets of flowers from all parliamentary groups except the far-right AfD.
Scholz led his Social Democrats to victory in the September 26 election -- an outcome considered unthinkable at the start of the year given the party's then festering divisions and anaemic support.
The 63-year-old, who turned emulating Merkel in style and substance into a winning strategy, has now cobbled together Germany's first national "traffic light" coalition with the ecologist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, nicknamed after the parties' colours.
Their four-year pact sealed late last month is called "Dare for More Progress", a hat tip to Social Democratic chancellor Willy Brandt's historic 1969 pledge to "Dare for More Democracy".
"We have a chance for a new beginning for Germany," Scholz told his party at the weekend as it gave its blessing to the coalition agreement with 99-percent support.
The alliance aims to slash carbon emissions, overhaul decrepit digital infrastructure, modernise citizenship laws, lift the minimum wage and have Germany join a handful of countries worldwide in legalising marijuana.
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Scholz, pledging "we will write the next chapter together" while EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she looked forward to cooperation for a "strong Europe".
Scholz's office announced his first official visit would take him to Paris and Brussels Friday for talks with Macron, von der Leyen and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tense Iran nuclear talks resume today
Australia, UK join boycott of Beijing Winter Games
Olaf Scholz takes reins from Merkel for new German era
Meta to ban Myanmar military-backed businesses
Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine neutralises Omicron
Farmers set to end protests as centre softens stand
Activists and supporters from the Delhi wing of India's Congress party
Rohingya refugees sue FB for $150b over hate speech


Latest News
Kings emerges group champions to reach quarterfinal
Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years
Russia reserves 'right to defend its security' amid NATO tensions: Putin
28 held in Rajshahi on different charges
World Bank VP visits footwear cluster
How Bangladesh Bank is encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs
'Have shown great generosity to Khaleda': Hasina
Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances
Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sheikh Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes' list of most powerful women
Most Read News
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Drones in precision agriculture in Bangladesh
ECNEC approves Tk 2,541.64cr digital economy project
Dhaka, Ctg lack standard traffic, transportation systems
River pollution from tannery waste
3 siblings among four crushed under train in Nilphamari
In the wake of cyclone Jawad and the subsequent rain for two days
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Indian defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft