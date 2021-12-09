Video
Meta to ban Myanmar military-backed businesses

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

BANGKOK, Dec 8: Facebook parent Meta will ban all pages and accounts belonging to Myanmar military-backed businesses, it said, expanding its restraints on the country's armed forces.
Myanmar's secretive military has extensive business interests, with tentacles in industries as diverse as beer, tobacco, transportation, textiles, tourism and banking.
Activists and rights groups say they funded crackdowns and abuses even before the February coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and launched a bloody crackdown on dissent. In late February Facebook removed all accounts linked to the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, citing the junta's use of deadly force against anti-coup demonstrators.
It also banned military-linked firms from advertising on its platforms.
Meta "will now also remove Pages, Groups and Accounts representing military-controlled businesses", it said in a statement on Tuesday.    -AFP


