Abul Barkat elected UP chairman unopposed

Returning office in a press release on Tuesday morning confirmed the matter.

Returning Officer and Upazila Family Planning Officer Nazmul Anwar said Abul Barkat has been declared as new chairman in Gotashia Union Parishad under the Local Government Act, 2010.

The UP election in nine unions of the upazila will be held on December 26.

