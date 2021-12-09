Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Four people including a woman have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Noakhali, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon and Mymensingh, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A student of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Majumdar, son of Badol Chandra Majumdar, a resident of Charbat Union in Subarnachar Upazila of the district. He was a student of Information Science and Library Management Department of the university.

Local sources said a truck ran over the student when he was getting down from a bus at Sonapur Bus Stand at around 1pm, which left him critically injured.

Injured Ajay was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Students of the NSTU staged a demonstration at Sonapur Zero Point over the death of the fellow. The agitated students were seen chanting various slogans, including "We want justice," demanding safe roads in the country. Besides, they also asked the authorities concerned to book the culprits of the road accident under justice.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Police Station (PS) Md Sahed Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the truck and arrest its driver in this connection.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A man was killed in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ershad Hossain, 32, son of Wazed Ali, a resident of Hulashujot Village under Banglabandha Union.

Eyewitnesses said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Ershad in Aziznagar area on the Banglabandha-Panchagarh Highway at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

THAKURGAON: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Khokon, 35, son of Abdul Motaleb, a resident of Moholbari Village in the upazila.

Fire Service and Civil Defence sources said Khokon's motorbike collided head-on with a human hauler, locally known as bhatbati, on the Ranisankail-Nekmorod Regional Highway at night as he lost control over the steering. Khokon was critically injured at the accident.

Being informed, the firefighters rescued him and rushed Khokon to Ranisankail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, police seized the bhatbati and detained its driver.

Ranisankail PS Inspector SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken upon receiving a complaint from the deceased's family members.

MYMENSINGH: A woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nurjahan Begum, 55, wife of Islam Uddin, a resident of Alalpur area in the upazila. She worked at Arif Auto Rice Mill in the area.

Police and local sources said a Sherpur-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' from Dhaka hit the woman and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw after losing its control over the steering in Alalpur Junction area on the Mymensingh-Fulpur Highway at noon, leaving Nurjahan dead on the spot and two passengers of the auto-rickshaw seriously injured. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Locals rescued the injured and sent them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.







