Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:11 AM
Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Pirojpur freedom day was celebrated in the district on Wednesday. On December 8 in 1971, the district was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War. To mark the day, the district administration organized different               programmes. Wreaths were placed on the Liberation War Monument at Shaheed Smriti Ghat on the bank of the Baleshwari River in the town.    photo: observer

Santhia Upazila of Pabna was freed from the Pakistani occupation today in 1971. The photo shows the Victory Memorial in the upazila, which was built in remembrance of the martyrs during the Liberation War.    photo: observer


Countryside News
