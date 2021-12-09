Video
Two ‘commit suicide’ in 2 dists

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Joypurhat, on Monday.
HABIGANJ: A young businessman reportedly committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Shushanta Banik, 40, son of Roy Ranjan Banik, a resident of Chirakandi area under Habiganj Municipality.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shushanta had been continuing a whole sale egg business in Chowdhury Bazar area for the last few years. He took Tk 20 lakh as loan from a bank for business purpose. As he could not repay the loan money, he was mentally disturbed for the last couple of days.
However, Shushanta committed suicide by drinking poison at his room in the house at around 10pm. An unnatural death case was filed with Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Model PS Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury confirmed the incident.
JOYPURHAT: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself as her lover's family denied marriage proposal in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Fatema Akter, 15, was the daughter of Dulal Hossain, a resident of Bhuidoba Village in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Rambhadrapur High School in the area.
Local sources said Fatema Akhter developed a love affair with Sabbir, 22, in the area. Sabbir came to her room on Sunday night, and they slept together there.
Sensing the matter, the deceased's family members talked to Sabbir's family members about their marriage on Monday morning but they refused the proposal.
Being aggrieved by the matter, Fatema committed suicide by hanging herself in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note from the scene at that time.
Panchbibi PS OC Sarwar Alam confirmed the incident.


