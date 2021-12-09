9.43 lakh babies to be fed Vitamin A capsules in 5 dists

A total of 9,43,298 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in five districts- Khulna, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur, Rangamati and Joypurhat.

The campaign was scheduled to be held from December 11 to 14 across the country.

KHULNA: Speakers at a Journalists' orientation workshop in the city on Wednesday underscored the need for making the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2021 a total success.

They were addressing at the workshop held at the city's School Health Clinic jointly organized by Khulna Civil Surgeon (CS) Office and Khulna City Corporation (KCC) to devise ways and means on how to make the programme a complete success, maintaining social distance and health guidelines set up by the government.

Khulna CS Dr Niaz Mohammad presided over the meeting.

Khulna Press Club President SM Zahid Hossain, Deputy CS SM Kamal Hossain, Assistant Officer of Khulna PID Atiqul Islam and Child Specialist Dr Sharafat Hossain, among others, were present at the workshop.

Khulna CS Dr Niaz Mohammad said CS office and KCC have completed all preparations to feed the capsules to over 2.93 lakh children aged between six months to 59 months.

The campaign will be conducted under the auspices of the Public Health and Nutrition Institute and National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Planning with UNICEF assistance.

CS Dr Niaz Mohammad said the main goal of the campaign is to maintain the prevalence of night blindness in children less than one per cent through maintaining the high coverage of Vitamin A supplementation among under the children of five years.

He informed that a total of 3,282 volunteers and 116 medical teams will work at 1,690 centres to make the campaign successful.

A total of 1,61,268 babies aged under 12-59 months will be administered red colour Vitamin A capsule in the district while a total of 97,153 babies will be administered red colour Vitamin A capsule in the KCC area.

A total of 1,61,268 babies aged under 12-59 months will be administered red colour Vitamin A capsule in the district while a total of 97,153 babies will be administered red colour Vitamin A capsule in the KCC area.

Meanwhile, a total of 21,769 babies under 6-11 months will be administered blue colour capsule in Khulna District while a total of 12,603 babies will be administered in the KCC area.

Like previous years, Vitamin A capsules would not be administered at any open places including bus, launch and railway stations this year due to coronavirus outbreak, he added.

KISHOREGANJ: A Journalists' orientation workshop on the National Vitamin A+ Campaign was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital in the district town on Wednesday.

Kishoreganj Health Department organized the workshop with CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman in the chair.

Deputy Director of the hospital Dr Md Helal Uddin, its Assistant Director Dr Saiful Islam, District Information Officer Md Shamsul Haque and Journalist MA Latif, among others, spoke on the occasion.

During the campaign, a total of 4,96,930 children aged under 6-11 months and 12-59 months would be administered Vitamin A capsules at 2,774 centres in the district.

Deputy CS Dr Md Mostafizur Rahman gave details of the campaign activities through PowerPoint presentation at the meeting.

PIROJPUR: A press briefing was held in the CS office conference room in the district town on Wednesday to make the Vitamin A+ Campaign successful.

Pirojpur CS Dr Hasanat Yousuf Zaki presided over the meeting.

Medical Officer Dr Sakil Sarwar said a total of 1,23,149 children in 51 unions and four municipalities in seven upazilas of the district will come under the campaign this year.

A total of 13,902 babies aged between six months to 11 months and 1,09,247 babies from 12 months to 59 months will be fed Vitamin A capsules at 1,312 centres in the district.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: To make the campaign successful, an advocacy meeting was held at the office of Kaptai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in the district on Wednesday.

Kaptai Upazila Health Department organized the meeting with UNO Muntasir Jahan in the chair.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Masud Ahmed Chowdhury, Residential Medical Officer of Kaptai Upazila Health Complex Dr Omar Faruq Rony and Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station Nasir Uddin, among others, were also present at the programme.

Under the campaign, a total of 1,047 babies aged from six months to 11 months will be fed blue capsule and 7,500 babies aged between 12-59 months will be administered red capsule in the upazila.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 1,31,635 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district from December 11 to December 14 on the occasion of Vitamin A+ Campaign.

Under the programme, six to 11 month-old babies will be fed blue colour capsule while 12 to 59-month-old babies the red one.

The district Public Health Department will implement the programme at 825 centres in five upazilas and a municipality of the district.

Joypurhat CS Dr Wajed Ali informed this at a meeting held at the CS office auditorium in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

The guardians have been requested to bring their children with a filled stomach to a nearby centre on the day, said the CS.

Journalists of print, electronics media and online news portals working in the district were present at the programme.













