Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Standard Bank wins Business Transformation Award

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Standard Bank wins Business Transformation Award

Standard Bank wins Business Transformation Award

Standard Bank Ltd won the "Business Transformation Award-2021" in the Sustainable Business category of "Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2021", organized by World Marketing Congress recently, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO of Standard Bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood received the prestigious award in Mumbai, India from Dr. R. L Bhatia, Founder and Independent Director of World CSR Day and World Sustainability.
Standard Bank has been recognized with this award for successfully transforming all of its 138 branches along with all banking operations from conventional banking to Islami Shariah Based banking system.
World Sustainability, an entirely non-profit organization every year awards a small number of organizations of the world based on their business capabilities, policies, strategies and sustainability practices. In 2021, Standard Bank gained this recognition as the only institution from Bangladesh in the Sustainable Business category.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank wins Business Transformation Award
BFIU, Pubali Bank holds anti- money laundering workshop
DPDC holds discussion on Dhaka electrification history
Stocks halt 5-day rising streak as investors book profit
Emirates wins World Class Airline award
India firm bids lowest $404.11 a tonne in 50,000T wheat tender
Bashundhara Bitumen to be used in Bangabandhu Tunnel
Pubali Bank gets BSEC nod to float Tk 500cr perpetual bond


Latest News
Kings emerges group champions to reach quarterfinal
Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years
Russia reserves 'right to defend its security' amid NATO tensions: Putin
28 held in Rajshahi on different charges
World Bank VP visits footwear cluster
How Bangladesh Bank is encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs
'Have shown great generosity to Khaleda': Hasina
Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances
Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sheikh Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes' list of most powerful women
Most Read News
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Drones in precision agriculture in Bangladesh
ECNEC approves Tk 2,541.64cr digital economy project
Dhaka, Ctg lack standard traffic, transportation systems
River pollution from tannery waste
3 siblings among four crushed under train in Nilphamari
In the wake of cyclone Jawad and the subsequent rain for two days
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Indian defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft