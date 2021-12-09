

BFIU, Pubali Bank holds anti- money laundering workshop

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd formally inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.

Shahana Ferdousi, DGM of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was present as special guest.

Shyam Sundar Banik, DGM and Division Head of Anti Money Laundering Division and Marketing Division of Pubali Bank Ltd. was the Coordinator of the meeting. Chowdhury Md. Shofiul Hasan, DGM and RM of Mymensingh region of Pubali Bank Ltd. presided over the workshop. Senior Executives of Pubali Bank Limited were also present.







A workshop on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Finance of Terrorism (CFT and Related Issues)' was organized by Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) under the auspices of Pubali Bank Limited as the Lead Bank with 67 representatives of 20 Scheduled Banks of Netrokona in the auditorium of Netrokena Circuit House, says a press release.Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd formally inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.Shahana Ferdousi, DGM of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was present as special guest.Shyam Sundar Banik, DGM and Division Head of Anti Money Laundering Division and Marketing Division of Pubali Bank Ltd. was the Coordinator of the meeting. Chowdhury Md. Shofiul Hasan, DGM and RM of Mymensingh region of Pubali Bank Ltd. presided over the workshop. Senior Executives of Pubali Bank Limited were also present.