Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:11 AM
Home Business

DPDC holds discussion on Dhaka electrification history

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

December 7, 1901 is a historic day in the history of Dhaka city. The first electric light was turned on in Ahsan Manjil, Dhaka on that day. Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) organized a discussion meeting on this event in the capital on Tuesday.
DPDC Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan attended the programme as  chief guest. It was presided over by DPDC Executive Director (ICT and Procurement) Abdullah Noman.
A documentary on the history of electrification of Bangladesh was screened at the beginning of the programme.
DPDC Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan said the organisation is working hard to provide uninterrupted power supply all over Dhaka city. DPDC Executive Director (Finance) Golam Mostafa and Executive Director (Engineering) Gias Uddin Joardar were present on the occasion as special guests.
DPDC officials of different ranks and files were connected with the programme through a video conference.


