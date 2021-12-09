

DPDC holds discussion on Dhaka electrification history

DPDC Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan attended the programme as chief guest. It was presided over by DPDC Executive Director (ICT and Procurement) Abdullah Noman.

A documentary on the history of electrification of Bangladesh was screened at the beginning of the programme.

DPDC Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan said the organisation is working hard to provide uninterrupted power supply all over Dhaka city. DPDC Executive Director (Finance) Golam Mostafa and Executive Director (Engineering) Gias Uddin Joardar were present on the occasion as special guests.

DPDC officials of different ranks and files were connected with the programme through a video conference.









