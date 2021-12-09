Stocks halt 5-day rising streak as investors book profit

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Wednesday, after rising in the five previous sessions, as the dominant small investors booked profit on the previous gains.

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, declined 96.85 points or 1.37 per cent to 6952, after gaining 345 points in the past five consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, dipped 39.25 points to finish at 2,621 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 13 points 1,467 a the close of the trading.

Turnover also dropped to Tk 13.52 billion, which was 13 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 13.31 billion. Losers took a big lead over the gainers, as out of 374 issues traded, 257 declined, 97 advanced and 20 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk963 million changing hands, closely followed by IFIC Bank (Tk 440 million), GSP Finance (Tk 367 million), ONE Bank (Tk 309 million) and Sena Kalyan Insurance (Tk 288 million).

Fine Foods was the day's highest gainer, soaring 9.86 per cent while Dulamia Cotton Spinning Mills was the day's worst loser, losing 7.38 per cent.

At the CSE, the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 251 points 20,359 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 154 points to 12,233 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 184 declined, 82 advanced and 23 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 24.18 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 530 million.







