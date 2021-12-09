Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks halt 5-day rising streak as investors book profit

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Wednesday, after rising in the five previous sessions, as the dominant small investors booked profit on the previous gains.
The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, declined 96.85 points or 1.37 per cent to 6952, after gaining 345 points in the past five consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, dipped 39.25 points to finish at 2,621 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 13 points 1,467 a the close of the trading.
Turnover also dropped to Tk 13.52 billion, which was 13 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 13.31 billion. Losers took a big lead over the gainers, as out of 374 issues traded, 257 declined, 97 advanced and 20 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk963 million changing hands, closely followed by IFIC Bank (Tk 440 million), GSP Finance (Tk 367 million), ONE Bank (Tk 309 million) and Sena Kalyan Insurance (Tk 288 million).
Fine Foods was the day's highest gainer, soaring 9.86 per cent while Dulamia Cotton Spinning Mills was the day's worst loser, losing 7.38 per cent.
At the CSE, the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 251 points 20,359 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 154 points to 12,233 at the close.
Of the issues traded, 184 declined, 82 advanced and 23 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 24.18 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 530 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank wins Business Transformation Award
BFIU, Pubali Bank holds anti- money laundering workshop
DPDC holds discussion on Dhaka electrification history
Stocks halt 5-day rising streak as investors book profit
Emirates wins World Class Airline award
India firm bids lowest $404.11 a tonne in 50,000T wheat tender
Bashundhara Bitumen to be used in Bangabandhu Tunnel
Pubali Bank gets BSEC nod to float Tk 500cr perpetual bond


Latest News
Kings emerges group champions to reach quarterfinal
Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years
Russia reserves 'right to defend its security' amid NATO tensions: Putin
28 held in Rajshahi on different charges
World Bank VP visits footwear cluster
How Bangladesh Bank is encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs
'Have shown great generosity to Khaleda': Hasina
Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances
Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sheikh Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes' list of most powerful women
Most Read News
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Drones in precision agriculture in Bangladesh
ECNEC approves Tk 2,541.64cr digital economy project
Dhaka, Ctg lack standard traffic, transportation systems
River pollution from tannery waste
3 siblings among four crushed under train in Nilphamari
In the wake of cyclone Jawad and the subsequent rain for two days
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Indian defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft