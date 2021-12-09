

Emirates wins World Class Airline award

In addition, Emirates was renewed as Five Star Airline by APEX, and clinched its fourth APEX Passenger Choice Award® for Best Entertainment at the APEX/IFSA Awards ceremony, the industry's largest in-person event of the year, says a press release.

The new "World Class Airline" award considered not only an airline's services and products, but also its health and safety, and sustainability efforts. More than one million flights across nearly 600 airlines worldwide have been rated by passengers and independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Like all APEX awards, the "World Class Airline" accolade was based on independently verified and audited ratings from over a million air travelers.

Operating modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and reducing environmental impact always has been central to Emirates' business model .Emirates is also a member of the Clean Skies for Tomorrow coalition, established by the World Economic Forum.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, Emirates led the industry on many initiatives to assure customers and build travel confidence. Including complimentary COVID-19 travel medical cover all customers, fast-tracking refunds; generous waiver and rebooking policies, and helping its loyalty program members retain tier status and miles.

In addition to enhanced hygiene protocols, Emirates also rolled-out several initiatives to enhance health and safety, and ease the customer journey, including: being the first airline to sign up to roll-out the IATA Travel Pass across its global network, fast-tracking the installation of advanced biometrics technology at its Dubai hub for smooth processing and a contactless airport experience.

Last month, the airline announced a major investment in a retrofit program that will see 105 of its modern wide-body aircraft fitted with its latest Premium Economy product, which has proved very popular since it was first introduced in January 2020.

The APEX Official Airline Ratings� is the first rating program in the world to score airlines entirely based on certified passenger feedback.





