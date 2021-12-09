Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates wins World Class Airline award

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

Emirates wins World Class Airline award

Emirates wins World Class Airline award

Emirates has been named World Class Airline at The APEX Official Airline Ratings� awards, becoming one of the first airlines to be recognized in this new award category that stands at the pinnacle of all APEX Passenger Choice awards.
In addition, Emirates was renewed as Five Star Airline by APEX, and clinched its fourth APEX Passenger Choice Award® for Best Entertainment at the APEX/IFSA Awards ceremony, the industry's largest in-person event of the year, says a press release.
The new "World Class Airline" award considered not only an airline's services and products, but also its health and safety, and sustainability efforts. More than one million flights across nearly 600 airlines worldwide have been rated by passengers and independently certified by a professional external auditing company.
Like all APEX awards, the "World Class Airline" accolade was based on independently verified and audited ratings from over a million air travelers.
Operating modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and  reducing  environmental impact  always has been central to Emirates' business model .Emirates is also a member of the Clean Skies for Tomorrow coalition, established by the World Economic Forum.
Against the backdrop of the pandemic, Emirates led the industry on many initiatives to assure customers and build travel confidence. Including complimentary COVID-19 travel medical cover all customers, fast-tracking refunds; generous waiver and rebooking policies, and helping its loyalty program members retain tier status and miles.
In addition to enhanced hygiene protocols, Emirates also rolled-out several initiatives to enhance health and safety, and ease the customer journey, including: being the first airline to sign up to roll-out the IATA Travel Pass across its global network, fast-tracking the installation of advanced biometrics technology at its Dubai hub for smooth processing and a contactless airport experience.
Last month, the airline announced a major investment in a retrofit program that will see 105 of its modern wide-body aircraft fitted with its latest Premium Economy product, which has proved very popular since it was first introduced in January 2020.
The APEX Official Airline Ratings� is the first rating program in the world to score airlines entirely based on certified passenger feedback.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank wins Business Transformation Award
BFIU, Pubali Bank holds anti- money laundering workshop
DPDC holds discussion on Dhaka electrification history
Stocks halt 5-day rising streak as investors book profit
Emirates wins World Class Airline award
India firm bids lowest $404.11 a tonne in 50,000T wheat tender
Bashundhara Bitumen to be used in Bangabandhu Tunnel
Pubali Bank gets BSEC nod to float Tk 500cr perpetual bond


Latest News
Kings emerges group champions to reach quarterfinal
Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years
Russia reserves 'right to defend its security' amid NATO tensions: Putin
28 held in Rajshahi on different charges
World Bank VP visits footwear cluster
How Bangladesh Bank is encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs
'Have shown great generosity to Khaleda': Hasina
Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances
Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sheikh Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes' list of most powerful women
Most Read News
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Drones in precision agriculture in Bangladesh
ECNEC approves Tk 2,541.64cr digital economy project
Dhaka, Ctg lack standard traffic, transportation systems
River pollution from tannery waste
3 siblings among four crushed under train in Nilphamari
In the wake of cyclone Jawad and the subsequent rain for two days
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Indian defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft