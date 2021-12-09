India firm bids lowest $404.11 a tonne in 50,000T wheat tender

The Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry received the lowest price offer assessed at $404.11 a tonne CIF liner out in an international tender to purchase and import 50,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday, officials said.

No purchase has yet been reported and the offers are still being considered, they said. The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by Indian trading house Bagadiya Brothers.

There were three other offers in the tender. Aston offered an estimated $432.00, Agrocorp $430.38 and GTCS $425.00 all per tonne CIF liner out. Liner out costs include ship unloading costs for the wheat seller.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months. The country has been importing grains to shore up reserves after extreme weather from floods to heatwaves damaged crops.

Shipment in the tender is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origin except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.





