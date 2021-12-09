Video
Bashundhara Bitumen to be used in Bangabandhu Tunnel

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Bashundhara Group, the country's largest business conglomerate, will supply bitumen in the construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli in Chattogram.
Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company Ltd (BOGCL) and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCL) signed a deal in this regard at the conference hall of Bangabandhu Tunnel office in the port city Wednesday.
With this development, Bashundhara Group has added a new feather to the country's mega project Karnaphuli Tunnel.
Bashundhara Group Managing Director's Secretary Md Maksudur Rahman and Bangabandhu Tunnel Project Manager Li Fang Shing signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Assistant General Manager (Marketing) of BOGCL Sukanta Kumar Saha, its Deputy Manager (Accounts) Shyamol Miah were present on the occasion.
CCCL Chief Engineer Chai Juliang, Business Manager Cheng Haiwe and Material Manager Jiyong Kyang attended the signing ceremony.
It may be mentioned that Bashundhara Cement is being used in the Padma Bridge, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Dhaka Elevated Expressway and other mega projects.


