Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:10 AM
Pubali Bank gets BSEC nod to float Tk 500cr perpetual bond

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Tuesday allowed Pubali Bank Limited to float a perpetual bond in the capital market worth Tk 500 crore, including Tk 50 crore in a public offer.
The capital market regulator gave the approval at a commission meeting presided over by its chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, a BSEC press release said.
As per BSEC approval, the bank will float an unsecured, non-cumulative, contingent-convertible, Basel-III compliant perpetual bond.
The face value of each unit of the bond will be Tk 5,000. The coupon rate of the bond is 6 per cent to 10 per cent. Out of the Tk 500 crore, the bank will issue bond units worth Tk 450 crore through private placement and Tk 50 crore through a public offer.
Banks, financial institutions, mutual funds, corporate institutions and other eligible investors will be allowed to subscribe the bond units through private placement. The bank will strengthen additional tier-1 capital base through issuing the bond.
Green Delta Capital Limited acts as trustee while City Bank Capital Resources Limited and UCB Investment Limited acts as issue manager, arranger and underwriter of the bond.


