Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Cadet college admission seekers can pay fee thru bKash

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Admission seekers of 12 cadet colleges can pay application fee through bKash. They can complete admission application process online by paying BDT 1,600 fee through bKash till January 15, 2022.
bKash is offering instant cash back of BDT 15 on fee payment which can be availed once, says a press release.
Detailed process of the application and fee payment of cadet college admission is available on the website- https://cadetcollegeadmission.army.mil.bd/. To apply, admission seekers need to click on 'Apply Now/Sign Up' in the website first. In next step, they need to sign up by entering name, mobile number, email, date of birth and password.
After that, admission seekers will have to log in by entering user ID, password and select 'bKash' from 'Payment' option and put the amount to complete the payment. Upon successful payment, they will receive SMS notification. Written test of the cadet colleges will be held on January 28, 2022.
Payment of academic fees including admission application, and other fees through bKash has become popular to the students and their guardians. At present, bKash is providing fee payment service to more than 600 public and private educational institutions across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank wins Business Transformation Award
BFIU, Pubali Bank holds anti- money laundering workshop
DPDC holds discussion on Dhaka electrification history
Stocks halt 5-day rising streak as investors book profit
Emirates wins World Class Airline award
India firm bids lowest $404.11 a tonne in 50,000T wheat tender
Bashundhara Bitumen to be used in Bangabandhu Tunnel
Pubali Bank gets BSEC nod to float Tk 500cr perpetual bond


Latest News
Kings emerges group champions to reach quarterfinal
Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years
Russia reserves 'right to defend its security' amid NATO tensions: Putin
28 held in Rajshahi on different charges
World Bank VP visits footwear cluster
How Bangladesh Bank is encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs
'Have shown great generosity to Khaleda': Hasina
Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances
Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sheikh Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes' list of most powerful women
Most Read News
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Drones in precision agriculture in Bangladesh
ECNEC approves Tk 2,541.64cr digital economy project
Dhaka, Ctg lack standard traffic, transportation systems
River pollution from tannery waste
3 siblings among four crushed under train in Nilphamari
In the wake of cyclone Jawad and the subsequent rain for two days
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Indian defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft