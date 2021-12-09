Video
BD enters 5G technology on Dec 12: Jabbar

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Posts and Telecommunications Division Minister Mustafa Jabbar said Bangladesh is going to enter the 5G technology regime from December 12.  
"Bangladesh is going to enter the 5G technology regime from December 12 since only a few countries across the globe have entered the technology," he said.  
The minister disclosed the date while addressing the inaugural function of  the five-day 'Technology Fair in Victory-2021' organised by the BCS Computer  City at its premises on Tuesday, marking the golden jubilee of the country's  independence, said a press release.  
Underscoring the need for availability of the latest version of the digital devices under the single umbrella, Jabber said, "Considering the customers'  expectations of getting the digital devices, including IoT, AI and robotics,  under the same roof, it's important to ensure that customers would get the  latest versions of the digital devices including computers in the Computer  City".
Noting that an unprecedented transformation of digital devices is coming in  the days to come, the minister said there would no scope to separate  computers from mobile.
Considering the customers' demand for IoT devices including 5G sets, Jabber  said, the matters of sales and services need to be revised to meet the demand  of new devices along with the current ones.  
Chairman of Daffodil International University Md Sabur Khan, Bangladesh  Computer Samity (BCS) President Shahid-Ul-Munir and former president of the  BCS Ahmed Hassan Jewel addressed the function, among others, with BCS  Computer City President A L Mazhar Imam Chowdhury in the chair.    BSS


