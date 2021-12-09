Bangaldesh makes unprecedented achievements in last 50 years: Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh has made unprecedented achievements in different socio-economic fields over the last 50 years since the country's independence.

"Think tanks and economists across the globe are now praising highly about Bangladesh regarding its achievements over the last 50 years since independence," he said.

The finance minister said this while replying queries of reporters virtually after chairing two separate meetings on the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday.

Kamal said the GDP size of the country has increased by four times over the last 12 years to reach $411 billion when Bangladesh is celebrating the golden jubilee of its independence.

"In all the macroeconomic fronts and in the socioeconomic sector, Bangladesh has made unprecedented attainments, he said adding Bangladesh is also now in a very good position in the social development index.

The finance minister expressed high optimism that Bangladesh would become the 25th economy of the world by 2035 while it is also expected to make its place among the top 20 economies of the world by 2041.

He said by the year 2041, Bangladesh would be much ahead in materializing the dream of building "Sonar Bangla" as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is moving ahead the country accordingly,"

Echoing the words of the Premier, Kamal said such achievements of the country are achievements of the countrymen. "Hopefully, such achievements will continue in the coming days also."

When asked about the recent release of the latest "Pandora Papers" where 8 Bangladeshis have been named, Kamal said the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has submitted its report before the High Court following the alleged involvement of Bangladeshis in such papers leak.

He denied making further comment on the issue since it is a sub-judice matter.

Kamal said the ACC has been conducting investigation over such alleged scams while any comment would hamper their work.

He mentioned that a list of 43 individuals have already been submitted before the High Court adding, "I believe justice will be ensured and we'll accept the court verdict."

Eight Bangladeshis and five addresses with links to Bangladesh were included in the latest document released under the Pandora Papers late Monday night; all of them owned business establishments in the British Virgin Islands.

However, it does not suggest any wrongdoing and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) also said that the names being mentioned on the list do not necessarily mean they were involved in any illegal activities.

The leaks show that the names of the entities are largely foreign entities, but the addresses used are located in Bangladesh, he said. BSS



