Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Swedish embassy stresses gender equality in labour market

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

Ann Linde, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, has stressed the importance of connecting gender equality to sustainable development and economic growth.
"We cannot disregard half of the world's population. We say that the Swedish Government is the world's first feminist government, and as Foreign Minister I lead a feminist foreign policy," she said while addressing a discussion.
The Swedish Embassy in Dhaka, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the Global Deal, in the context of the Team Europe Initiative 'Decent Work', jointly organized the panel discussion on Monday titled "Social Dialogue as an Enabling Mechanism for Gender Equality on the Labour Market - Experiences from the RMG-sector in Bangladesh".
 The Swedish Minister said a natural part of this policy is to work for gender equality, including in the labour market. In today's globalized economy, globalization must work for all.
"Strengthening gender equality on the labour market is not only the right thing to do, it is also the economically smart thing to do in any society."
 The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden also stated that both Sweden and Bangladesh had been partners from the start of the launching of the Global Deal Initiative, adding that she looked forward to continuing to work together on these important questions.
Md. Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, also spoke.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank wins Business Transformation Award
BFIU, Pubali Bank holds anti- money laundering workshop
DPDC holds discussion on Dhaka electrification history
Stocks halt 5-day rising streak as investors book profit
Emirates wins World Class Airline award
India firm bids lowest $404.11 a tonne in 50,000T wheat tender
Bashundhara Bitumen to be used in Bangabandhu Tunnel
Pubali Bank gets BSEC nod to float Tk 500cr perpetual bond


Latest News
Kings emerges group champions to reach quarterfinal
Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years
Russia reserves 'right to defend its security' amid NATO tensions: Putin
28 held in Rajshahi on different charges
World Bank VP visits footwear cluster
How Bangladesh Bank is encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs
'Have shown great generosity to Khaleda': Hasina
Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances
Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sheikh Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes' list of most powerful women
Most Read News
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Drones in precision agriculture in Bangladesh
ECNEC approves Tk 2,541.64cr digital economy project
Dhaka, Ctg lack standard traffic, transportation systems
River pollution from tannery waste
3 siblings among four crushed under train in Nilphamari
In the wake of cyclone Jawad and the subsequent rain for two days
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Indian defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft