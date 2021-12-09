Swedish embassy stresses gender equality in labour market

Ann Linde, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, has stressed the importance of connecting gender equality to sustainable development and economic growth.

"We cannot disregard half of the world's population. We say that the Swedish Government is the world's first feminist government, and as Foreign Minister I lead a feminist foreign policy," she said while addressing a discussion.

The Swedish Embassy in Dhaka, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the Global Deal, in the context of the Team Europe Initiative 'Decent Work', jointly organized the panel discussion on Monday titled "Social Dialogue as an Enabling Mechanism for Gender Equality on the Labour Market - Experiences from the RMG-sector in Bangladesh".

The Swedish Minister said a natural part of this policy is to work for gender equality, including in the labour market. In today's globalized economy, globalization must work for all.

"Strengthening gender equality on the labour market is not only the right thing to do, it is also the economically smart thing to do in any society."

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden also stated that both Sweden and Bangladesh had been partners from the start of the launching of the Global Deal Initiative, adding that she looked forward to continuing to work together on these important questions.

Md. Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, also spoke. UNB







