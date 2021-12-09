

Nagad offers 50pc discount on Chorki subscription

Nagad Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite, announced it during the release of the trailer of the original Jago Bahe web series, presents by Nagad, at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday evening.

Chief Operating Officer Redoan Rony of Chorki, makers of Jago Bahe, artists of the series, crew were present at the event, says a press release.

Viewers will be able to enjoy this original series as premium content from Chorki's app and website. In order to enjoy the 50 percent discount through Nagad, they will have to choose subscription package for one month, six months or a year.

Speaking at the programme, Niaz Morshed Elite said: "Like Nagad, Chorki is also a local company. It feels good to be able to associated with such an initiative. Hopefully, these two local institutions together will do something better for the audience in the coming days. As a result of this initiative, the stories scattered all around the country will also come to the fore."

Elite said the offer would make digital platform entertainment easier and more affordable for 5.5 crore customers of Nagad.

Siddique Ahmed, Saleh Sobhan Onim and Sukarna Shahed Dhiman respectively directed three episodes of the Jago Bahe series called Shobder Khoab, Lights, Camera, Objection, and Bunker Boy.

The first episode of the series will be released on 9th December and the other two episodes will be broadcast on 16th and 23rd December, respectively. This means, viewers will watch one episode of this anthology series each week. Nagad has become a partner of this special anthology series to mark the 50th anniversary of independence.

This series tells the stories of three significant years that are important in the history of Bangladesh - 1952, 1969 and 1971, highlighting the story of the rise, revolt, resistance, and revolution of Bengalis.









