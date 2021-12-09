Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad offers 50pc discount on Chorki subscription

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

Nagad offers 50pc discount on Chorki subscription

Nagad offers 50pc discount on Chorki subscription

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the 50th great independence of Bangladesh, the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Post Office is offering an exclusive 50 percent discount for the subscription of OTT platform Chorki.
Nagad Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite, announced it during the release of the trailer of the original Jago Bahe web series, presents by Nagad, at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday evening.
Chief Operating Officer Redoan Rony of Chorki, makers of Jago Bahe, artists of the series, crew were present at the event, says a press release.
Viewers will be able to enjoy this original series as premium content from Chorki's app and website. In order to enjoy the 50 percent discount through Nagad, they will have to choose subscription package for one month, six months or a year.
Speaking at the programme, Niaz Morshed Elite said: "Like Nagad, Chorki is also a local company. It feels good to be able to associated with such an initiative. Hopefully, these two local institutions together will do something better for the audience in the coming days. As a result of this initiative, the stories scattered all around the country will also come to the fore."
Elite said the offer would make digital platform entertainment easier and more affordable for 5.5 crore customers of Nagad.
Siddique Ahmed, Saleh Sobhan Onim and Sukarna Shahed Dhiman respectively directed three episodes of the Jago Bahe series called Shobder Khoab, Lights, Camera, Objection, and Bunker Boy.
The first episode of the series will be released on 9th December and the other two episodes will be broadcast on 16th and 23rd December, respectively. This means, viewers will watch one episode of this anthology series each week. Nagad has become a partner of this special anthology series to mark the 50th anniversary of independence.
This series tells the stories of three significant years that are important in the history of Bangladesh - 1952, 1969 and 1971, highlighting the story of the rise, revolt, resistance, and revolution of Bengalis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank wins Business Transformation Award
BFIU, Pubali Bank holds anti- money laundering workshop
DPDC holds discussion on Dhaka electrification history
Stocks halt 5-day rising streak as investors book profit
Emirates wins World Class Airline award
India firm bids lowest $404.11 a tonne in 50,000T wheat tender
Bashundhara Bitumen to be used in Bangabandhu Tunnel
Pubali Bank gets BSEC nod to float Tk 500cr perpetual bond


Latest News
Kings emerges group champions to reach quarterfinal
Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years
Russia reserves 'right to defend its security' amid NATO tensions: Putin
28 held in Rajshahi on different charges
World Bank VP visits footwear cluster
How Bangladesh Bank is encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs
'Have shown great generosity to Khaleda': Hasina
Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances
Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sheikh Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes' list of most powerful women
Most Read News
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Drones in precision agriculture in Bangladesh
ECNEC approves Tk 2,541.64cr digital economy project
Dhaka, Ctg lack standard traffic, transportation systems
River pollution from tannery waste
3 siblings among four crushed under train in Nilphamari
In the wake of cyclone Jawad and the subsequent rain for two days
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Indian defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft