

Forum announces panel for next BGMEA election

About 1000 forum members participated in the event. The new leadership came as a surprise in the meeting to the invited guests. At the end of the programme, the present forum board president Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez introduced the founder of Asian Group Mohammad Abdus Salam as the next presidential candidate.

Then the former president Anisur Rahman Sinha, all senior leaders of the forum including Dr. Rubana Huq came on the stage and together announced the name of Faisal Samad as the new panel leader. Members present applauded and cheered.

The event was organized by the Forum Board in the wake of the 50th Anniversary of Independence. The participants discussed different contexts of Bangladesh which have changed with the progressive development of the garment industry. Former BGMEA president Anisur Rahman Sinha sang along with Bappa Majumder and Dalchhut, as the main attraction of the event.

Newly-announced party president Mohammad Abdus Salam is the Managing Director of the Asian Group and has served eight terms as director and four terms as first vice-president of the BGMEA.

He also played a significant role in various business organizations and social activities in Dhaka and Chittagong.

Faisal Samad, the next panel leader is the Managing Director of Savartex Group and Surma Garments Ltd.His business group extends to a variety of sections, including knit composite, hosiery, and insurance.

Faisal Samad has been associated with BGMEA for 25 years, serving as the youngest VP Finance in the history of BGMEA during the time of the late Annisul Huq, former BGMEA President and popular Mayor of Dhaka.

When Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez was BGMEA president he served as the Senior Vice President. And in recent times, during Dr. Rubana Huq's tenure he again served as the Senior Vice President.







