Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:09 AM
Import payments surged by 51.33pc to $23.38b in July-Oct

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Correspondent

The country's import payments increased by 51.33 per cent or $7.93 billion year-on-year in July-October period of the ongoing fiscal 2021-2022 amid revival of business and economic activities severely impacted by Covid-19 pandemic.
Petroleum price hike in international market along with its consumption and a sharp increase in import of industrial inputs were the reasons for the rise in the overall import costs.
The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed Letter of Credit (LC) settlement for import of intermediate goods and industrial raw materials grew by 60.28 per cent and 49.15 per cent respectively as businesses set enhanced production targets followed by an order surge.
The country's import spending increased strongly after the relaxation of strict Covid restrictions in August 2021. The relaxation allowed businesses to expedite their production as well as to reload their industrial inputs to cope with the additional orders placed by global buyers, said businesses.

The latest BB data showed that the country's overall letters of credit settlement increased to $23.38 billion in July-October against $15.45 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal when panic over the Covid outbreak was very intense.
Import of intermediate goods rose by $809.6 million to $2.02 billion in July-October of FY22 from $1.21 billion in the same period of FY21. Besides, the settlement of LCs for import of industrial raw materials rose by $2.84 billion to $8.6 billion in the first four months of FY22 against $5.77 billion in the same period of FY21.
The import of petroleum, another major indicator of industrial activities, also grew sharply by 82.45 per cent or $863.52 million year-on-year in July-October of FY22. The country's import settlement for the fuel rose to $2.1 billion in the July-October period of the current fiscal year against $1.24 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
A high import of capital machinery is indicative of businesses' bullish investment sentiment whereas a low growth in import of capital machinery indicates the opposite or low confidence, economists said. Import of consumer goods, which also tumbled after the Covid outbreak, saw a moderate growth due to the relaxation of the strict restrictions.
Import of consumer goods grew by 48.26 per cent to $2.89 billion in the July-October period of FY22 from $1.95 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.
Due to a surge in import payments coupled with a drastic fall in remittance earnings, the exchange rate of dollar has increased significantly in the last several months.
The exchange rate of the currency increased to Tk 85.8 on Tuesday from Tk 84.8 in August even after the injection of more than $2 billion by the central bank through the interbank money market to prevent an unusual hike.
Amid an increase in import of industrial inputs, the country's export earnings in July-November of FY22 increased by 24.29 per cent to $19.75 billion from $15.92 billion in the same period of FY21.


