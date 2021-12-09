Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA calls for enhancing land ports capacity

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Business Correspondent

BGMEA calls for enhancing land ports capacity

BGMEA calls for enhancing land ports capacity

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hussain has urged Bangladesh Land Port Authorities (BLPA) to enhance the capacity and efficiency of all ports in the country to meet the future demands of expanding trade.
He made the call when he met with BLPA chairman Md. Alamgir at the latter's office, said a press release on Wednesday.
Faruque said the economy of Bangladesh is rapidly expanding as the country's import-exports and investment are also growing. Ports need modern facilities to  speed up and boost the country's trade.
He further said expansion of infrastructure along with improved services at the land ports are essential to facilitate more favorable trade between Bangladesh and India and other neighboring countries.
The BGMEA president also requested the land port authority to more simplify export-import related services and procedures at the ports to speed up trade activities.
Increase in the prices of yarn, chemicals and other raw materials in the global supply chain has pushed up production costs, he said adding in this case more efficient port facilities are required to reduce lead time and check additional costs. It is important to keep the country competitive in global market, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank wins Business Transformation Award
BFIU, Pubali Bank holds anti- money laundering workshop
DPDC holds discussion on Dhaka electrification history
Stocks halt 5-day rising streak as investors book profit
Emirates wins World Class Airline award
India firm bids lowest $404.11 a tonne in 50,000T wheat tender
Bashundhara Bitumen to be used in Bangabandhu Tunnel
Pubali Bank gets BSEC nod to float Tk 500cr perpetual bond


Latest News
Kings emerges group champions to reach quarterfinal
Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years
Russia reserves 'right to defend its security' amid NATO tensions: Putin
28 held in Rajshahi on different charges
World Bank VP visits footwear cluster
How Bangladesh Bank is encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs
'Have shown great generosity to Khaleda': Hasina
Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances
Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sheikh Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes' list of most powerful women
Most Read News
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Drones in precision agriculture in Bangladesh
ECNEC approves Tk 2,541.64cr digital economy project
Dhaka, Ctg lack standard traffic, transportation systems
River pollution from tannery waste
3 siblings among four crushed under train in Nilphamari
In the wake of cyclone Jawad and the subsequent rain for two days
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Indian defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft