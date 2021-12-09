

BGMEA calls for enhancing land ports capacity

He made the call when he met with BLPA chairman Md. Alamgir at the latter's office, said a press release on Wednesday.

Faruque said the economy of Bangladesh is rapidly expanding as the country's import-exports and investment are also growing. Ports need modern facilities to speed up and boost the country's trade.

He further said expansion of infrastructure along with improved services at the land ports are essential to facilitate more favorable trade between Bangladesh and India and other neighboring countries.

The BGMEA president also requested the land port authority to more simplify export-import related services and procedures at the ports to speed up trade activities.

Increase in the prices of yarn, chemicals and other raw materials in the global supply chain has pushed up production costs, he said adding in this case more efficient port facilities are required to reduce lead time and check additional costs. It is important to keep the country competitive in global market, he added.









