Thursday, 9 December, 2021, 7:08 AM
Home Business

Ispahani tea gardens win Green Factory Award-2020

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Ispahani Tea Limited Chairman Mirza Salman Ispahani (left) receiving the Green Factory Awards from the State Minister Monnujan Sufian (right) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Ispahani Group's Ghazipore and Neptune Tea Gardens won two awards from the first ever introduced 'Green Factory Award-2020'.
The company won two awards separately for their two tea gardens and factories in the tea category of the award given by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, as a recognition of their commitment towards the labour-friendly environment and the climate.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment gave the 'Green Factory Award' to 30 organization from 6 sectors, at an event held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, Dhaka on Wednesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually attended the event as the Chief Guest while Labour and Employment State Minister Monnujan Sufian, MP presided over. Mirza Salman Ispahani, Chairman of the Ispahani Tea Limited received the Green Factory Awards from the State Minister.
Ispahani Group is celebrating their 200 years anniversary in the subcontinent and is delighted to have Ispahani Tea Limited winning the 'Green Factory Award-2020' this year.
Mirza Salman Ispahani, expressed his gratitude to all who are serving tirelessly in the tea gardens and tea factories. In this auspicious moment Ispahani Tea Limited would like to thank the Ministry of Labour and Employment as well as all the consumers, buyers, partners and well-wishers for their continued trust, cooperation and love.


