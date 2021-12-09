Video
Govt okays Tk164b Dhaka EW Elevated Expressway project

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved in principle the implementation of the Tk164 billion 'Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway' project as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) scheme to reduce traffic congestion in the capital Dhaka and surrounding areas.
The project was approved at a meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday. It will be implemented by bridges and highway division.
On September 12, 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced plans in parliament to build an elevated expressway to ease traffic congestion and ensure safe roads in the capital Dhaka. She also announced five projects on that occasion to make the roads safer and Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway was one of them.
The expressway will run from Baliapur in Savar on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway via Nimtali-Keraniganj-Fatulla-Bandar to Langalband in Narayanganj on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway. The 39.24 km long expressway is estimated to cost around Tk164 billion.
Additional secretary of the cabinet division Shamsul Arefin in response to a question about when its work would start said policy approval has been given. Now tender will be invited to appoint contractors.
Asked about the reasons for tender, he said many companies have shown interest and that is why there will be competition between them.
Asked how many companies and from which countries the proposals have come from, he said there are many companies. "However, we did not get the list of countries from which proposals came." he said.
Bangladesh Bridge Authority conducted a feasibility study for construction of 'Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway' in 2017 to reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka city. The proposed expressway is compatible with the Outer Ring Road mentioned in the Revised Strategic Transport Plan (RSTP).
If it is constructed, vehicles from the south-western part of the country will be able to move directly      into the north-western part of the country and east including Chittagong-Sylhet without entering Dhaka city through Padma bridge. As a result, traffic congestion in Dhaka and its surrounding areas will be greatly reduced.
It is learnt that 316 acres of land will be acquired for the implementation of the project. The price, installation and other compensation of this land will be provided by the public sector. In addition, the cost of relocating existing services in the project area will be borne by the government.


