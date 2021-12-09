Tax assessment procedure and challenges in Bangladesh



Md Shafiqul Islam



There is a high degree of positive interrelation between the collections of tax revenues and any country's economic development, which largely depends on effective tax planning, skilled and updated tax administration and proper implementation of tax collection systems. In recent years, some significant reforms made in both the administrative and policy levels in the tax system of Bangladesh. However, the performance of this sector is still not up to satisfaction level compared with the other countries. The revenue generation from the sources of tax is mainly dependent on the sufficient capacity of economic and administrative teams. Tax administration and tax reforms are the two most important factors of tax revenue generations of any country.



The narrower base of tax, unrestrained tax exemptions and unplanned tax holidays, the failure of establishing accountability, transparency, and also integrity to both the tax officials and taxpayers, repetitive tax amnesty, lack of training and hiring of qualified tax officials, the negative attitude of the most tax collectors towards taxpayers due to poor remuneration and motivation, the inability of state governments to prioritize tax effort, etc are the main constraints of collecting taxes and implementing tax policies in Bangladesh.



The tax administration should take proper steps to increase the number of tax officials, arrange good training programs to enhance the skills of current tax officials and revise tax rules and procedures in a more convenient way to increase taxpayers' understandability level. It also allows more time for paying tax liability, restructuring tax slaps for tax liability calculations and creating public awareness for paying taxes. Finally, it reforms the taxation system and capacity of tax administration to change the overall negative perceptions of taxpayers towards taxation systems of the tax administration.



Some researchers found the practical obstacles of income tax administration considering responses from TIN holders of Bangladesh. Weak tax administration is identified as one of the reasons of making a national deficit budget--due to the failure to establish accountability, transparency, and integrity to both the tax officials and taxpayers in Bangladesh. NBR should revise tax rules and increase the tax officials' current level of professionalism to enhance tax revenues in a third-world country like Bangladesh.



Most taxpayers are not satisfied with tax administration. In most cases, respondents are highly dissatisfied and make their opinion about the services complex. Respondents evaluate the tax administration as dissatisfactory. Most of the respondent thinks that the existing income tax slab is not appropriate. However, the study analysis indicates that the time of submission of income tax returns is not adequate because 36% of respondents think it is inadequate. I believe that the tax laws and regulations should be simple. It will result in the volume of tax return submissions increasing and enhancing the government's tax revenue. The government should facilitate tax rules and regulations in the interest of people.



In addition, as per the respondents' opinions, our current tax laws and regulations are ambiguous; and tax rules and procedures in the computation of taxes are not updated. The tax authority can take some steps to increase taxpayers' understanding relating to the tax rules and procedures, such as publishing the unique rules and procedures in a bulletin. The authority also shows the calculation of taxes with examples by explaining the practices in Television and print media, arranging seminars, and opening a help center in Thana or Union level for taxpayers.



At present, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) arranges a tax fair every year for seven days which is not adequate to pay taxes conveniently. Thus, the period should be increased for the taxpayers. Again, taxpayers are not satisfied with the existing tax slabs and tax rate in Bangladesh. Therefore, NBR and Finance Ministry should rethink this matter seriously for making the fiscal policy and Budget in Bangladesh. Government should motivate the public to pay taxes willingly. Otherwise, the tendency of tax evasion and tax avoidance will be increased.



Moreover, the authority should change tax officials' attitude towards taxpayers by increasing rewards, remuneration, and motivation. Tax collection is laid out as one of the essential sources of government income to meet the public prerequisites. Collection of tax income significantly affects the general living standard of the public and for a divisional development, executing approaches and strategies of the economy. Many people are reluctant to file income tax returns out of fear, so the government or tax authorities need to take effective action to reduce the fear and encourage the public to pay taxes. NBR's decision regarding the date extension for submission of tax return is appreciable.



Md Shafiqul Islam, Associate Professor, Dept of Accounting & Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Bangladesh















