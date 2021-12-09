Soil salinity problems



Md Nurul Huda Al Mamun



At present, the salinity affected areas are gradually increasing beyond the coastal areas of the country. According to the Soil Resources Development Institute's 2009 Salinity Survey, about 1.056 million hectares of arable land in Bangladesh (which is 83% of the total arable land along the coast) is affected by various levels of salinity. The detrimental effects of global warming are already visible in the region. As the sea level rises, the tides in the southern rivers continue to rise.



For centuries, the normal tidal elevation of the southern rivers was 2.85 cm. It has risen to 4.22 cm since 2004. As a result, the saline water of the tide is flowing far upstream into the crop lands and localities. This is catastrophic for agriculture, as saline water seeps into crop lands across vast areas, causing extensive damage to agricultural land. In addition, more than 5 lakh hectares of land remain uncultivated in the coastal areas every year during the dry season due to the scarcity of salt water.



At present the grain density of Bangladesh is 194% (BBS-2016). In other words, one, two, three and even four crops are being cultivated in one crop land every year. In that case the grain density of the southern region is only 133 percent due to salinity. Due to this salinity, crop cultivation becomes impossible in the dry season, especially in Rabi and Kharif-1 seasons. At this time the salinity of the soil goes above 8.0 ds / m. Besides, salinity of river water can be observed up to 25.0-30.0 ds / m at this time.



Therefore, due to salinity of soil and water alone, cultivation of boro paddy and other vegetables is not possible in this area. As a result, most of the land in the area is fallow during the dry season. In some areas sesame or mugdal is cultivated in limited quantities. Again due to late removal of water it is not possible to sow sesame or pulses in time. As a result of late sowing of sesame and pulses, sesame and pulses get spoiled in rain water before they mature. On the other hand, due to lack of safe water (salt free) in this area during dry season, cultivation of boro paddy is not possible after harvesting aman paddy. As a result, a large area remains in a state of collapse.



Soil salinity disrupts normal crop production. As a result, the productivity of the soil decreases to a great extent. This is because of the interrelationship between production and the materials associated with production in agriculture. The climate of an area such as floods, droughts, the occurrence of natural disasters including salinity and the supply of good quality seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, proper irrigation systems significantly affect the productivity of agriculture. Saline or alkaline soils have a reaction or pH of 8.5 or higher. At this pH level, plants' ability to absorb essential nutrients--especially nitrogen, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, iron, copper, zinc, etc--decreases. As a result, the productivity of agriculture decreases.



The problem of soil salinity has become a concern of agricultural scientists all over the world including Bangladesh. In order to overcome this situation, research needs to be intensified to innovate crop cultivation techniques in the dry season in salinity affected areas. Drainage is one of the major problems in the region. As a result, it is too late for 'Joe' to come to the ground.



It is necessary to reduce salinity through salinity management and create an environment to bring 'joe' to the land in time. In addition, if it is possible to raise the soil of any land, it will be possible to cultivate rabi crop in time. It will be possible to cultivate two or three more crops in a year where only one crop is cultivated. In saline soils if safe (fresh) water is used for irrigation



If it can be used then the salinity of the soil is reduced, so it is possible to cultivate crops easily. Seed production, storage and distribution activities of salinity tolerant crop varieties, expansion of cultivation of fruits and vegetables in enclosed islands and backyards, increase in cultivation of low water demand crops, adoption of practical activities to protect soil health, improvement of irrigation system, proper use of fallow land and crop density. There is potential for development in the agricultural system of coastal saline prone districts through activities such as growth, increase in cultivation of aus paddy, expansion of cultivation of pulses and oil crops, etc. As a result, it will be possible to increase crop density and agricultural productivity through proper use of fallow land.



Unfortunately, salinity is being further increased by artificially cultivating shrimp in coastal areas with salt water. In this situation, it will be beneficial to take integrated measures to remove salinity as soon as possible. Finally, government-private initiatives need to be taken to dig ponds and retain rainwater in saline areas. In addition, dams should be constructed around the vast arable land of the saline area so that the tidal salt water cannot enter the cultivable land. It must be remembered that if agriculture cannot be saved from the curse of salinity, then the improvement of agriculture in the south will be far-fetched. Therefore, it is time to take initiative in this regard.



Dr Md Nurul Huda Al Mamun, Senior Scientific Officer, Soil Resources Development Institute, Ministry of Agriculture, Regional Laboratory, Patuakhali

















