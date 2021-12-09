Micro filament industry can save foreign currency



Khorshed Alam



Besides the use of microfilament made fabrics are also there in different specialized purposes like in manufacturing for few kind of dresses, in plane seats covers, umbrella, fashion wears, sports and jogging suits, underwear, keds shoes fabrics, sofa chair fabrics and many others. Such fabric is made of Polyamide and polyester microfilament fibers which possess high multi-directional tensile strengths, high tear resistance and is extremely low linting. It also has a high and fast degree of absorbency.



In parallel with Bangladesh's growing demands for synthetic fabrics its import is also rising and in the coming days it will also rise. Keeping this in mind Bangladeshi entrepreneurs can come into manufacturing such fabrics which will be as import substitute and will save foreign currencies along with developing local expertise, strengthening backward linkage industries and will create employment opportunities in new technologies.



As this is a matter of huge investments, with the government support in Bangladesh such giant factory is possible under public private investments. Once a synthetic microfilament/chips factory is set up locally there will be 20-22 per cent value addition to exports as currently the exporters rely on import for such high etch fabrics. According to my estimates it requires at least 350-400 bighas of lands which must be near sea coast line as it requires petrochemical supplies as main raw materials.



The estimated cost of a full-fledged micro filament factory is about Tk80 billion with a production capacity of 1 million metric ton per year and 3000 metric tons per day capacity. As the demand for synthetic fabrics keeps growing in the international market, Bangladesh is also eyeing more investments in the material to boost garment exports. Synthetic fabrics is the future of the export-oriented garment sector as most reputed brands and consumers are leaning towards man-made and recycled fibers to achieve sustainability.



Many well-known brands started to manufacture garment apparel produced with 5 to 20 per cent recyclable materials due to climate disaster. And the gradual rise in import of synthetic fabrics over the last few years indicates that Bangladeshi apparel manufacturers are responding to the global demand. According to the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), local spinners imported 99,345 tonnes of polyester staple fibers (PSF) in 2020 even amid the pandemic, up 3.4 per cent from 96,077 tonnes the previous year. Currently, 40 spinning mills import PSF fibers to make yarns for producing high-end garments such as sportswear and jackets ets.



Moreover, entrepreneurs of the country's textile sector are also investing in the production of synthetic fibers and clothes. According to the BTMA, about 80 textile mills are currently producing various types of synthetic yarns and fabrics including polyester, VSF, tensile and modal. The number was below 50 in 2016 and several new textile mills will go into production of synthetic fibers within two or three years. Bangladesh has the potential to pivot to the production of synthetic fibers-based textile and apparel to realize greater per unit values.



The investment in the synthetic fiber sector of our country is growing as buyers are choosing the fabric as a substitute to cotton fiber for sustainability and environmental issues. The use of synthetic fabrics has increased because of higher production of value-added garment items. To ensure sustained growth, diversification is key. There is a need to create an enabling environment and incentivize investors to encourage investment in non-cotton garment and textile productions.



Fibers have been mixed for several years to produce fabrics that incorporate the properties of both fibers. The cotton/polyester blend common in shirts is a good example. Besides blending cotton/polyester, the bicomponent fibers or Bico fibers are typically also synthetic which has been recognized by the western world. The invention of this fiber structure was influenced by the structure of wool. Biocomponents are used when characteristic, such as dyeability, soil resistance or heat insulating properties, is necessary for the surface, while the core contributes to strength, flexibility or some other required characteristic. Bico fibers of staple, filament and microfiber forms are available.



These fibers have been typically produced for nonwovens, composites and reinforced fiber products. The key growth drivers of the bicomponent fiber market are rising consumer quality of life, growing nonwoven products, the demand for baby and adult diapers, increasing automotive production, increasing awareness of personal care products, increasing demand for softer and bulkier products, and better performance of bicomponent fibers over single polymer fibers including glass fibers and filters etc.



Regarding microfilaments I can say primarily it is difficult to go for entire investments by existing private textile millers as it requires huge infrastructure for separating elements from petrochemical and it requires world's latest technology. As vast areas of lands are required near coastal area, the government can come into supports by providing lands. Besides that a huge financial supports are also required and in this case soft loans or foreign loans are imperative for setting up a microfilament based textile mill which will be another milestone in Bangladesh's textile and apparel sector.



Already few big textile mills are producing several kinds of synthetic yarns but the quantity is small as per annual demands; as a result every year Bangladesh needs to pay a lot from its hard earned foreign currencies to pay against garments fabrics import bills. At last not least, Bangladesh has taken a lot of initiatives in developing its industries and to keep pace with global economies. So this time I hope the government will think about setting up of high tech textile industry in cooperation with private sector entrepreneurs.



The writer is chairman of Little Group and a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association





















