Keep Omicron at bay

It is disturbing to note that Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa on November 8, has already spread to 26 countries. What's equally worrying is that South African scientists have found in a preliminary study that the ability to re-infect of Omicron variants is three times higher than the Delta and Beta variants. Moreover, it has the ability to break down the immune system of a person who has been infected with Covid-19 before.



The point, however, If not preventive steps are taken on time , this variant also classified as 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO), can take a terrible form in Bangladesh as well. At the same time we are optimistic to deter the entry of this deadly variant since the Ministry of Health has taken various steps by now. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued 15 directives in this regard after a meeting on the Omicron type, spearheaded by the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19.



The DGHS also urged expatriates from South Africa and Omicron-identified countries not to return to the country at this time. At the same time, the Ministry of Health has announced to stop flights with South Africa. But we must take stock of the fact that despite all measures taken, when the most contagious Omicron is detected in the nearest country, it is a matter of great concern.



Let's not forget, As of May 24, C-19 infection increased in seven border areas of the country. There are 30 districts bordering India. In last May, the trend was high in seven districts. Chapainawabganj was one of these districts, from where the Delta type spread all over the country. Thus, Delta's intrusion could not be prevented. That said - need of the hour is to boost up monitoring and controlling border crossing activities at the highest level. In addition, strict vigilance should be exercised to ensure hygiene rules inside the country.



In particular, since the Omicron infected patient has been identified in Karnataka, India, anyone arriving from that region must be brought under immediate official quarantine. A polite reminder, we are well aware of numerous illegal or minor routes between India and Bangladesh, which people of the two countries frequently travels through. During the Delta variant spread, there were many shortcomings in sealing our shared border. If our shared border is not properly sealed this time, we fear Omicron's arrival is only a matter of time.



Even though, the Indian government has adopted extraordinary measures to deter the spread of Omicron variant, concurrently our people must remain vigilant in terms of coming in contact with passengers returning from South Africa, Europe and India. Not only must our international airports, our sea port authorities must also adopt emergency preventive measures too.