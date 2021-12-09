Video
City News

Filmmaker Srijit wants to make biopic on Shakib Al Hasan

Published : Thursday, 9 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Srijit Mukherji, a popular and acclaimed filmmaker of India, said he would like to make a biopic on Bangladesh cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan.
Srijit was among the spectators of the second and final Dhaka Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan.
On Wednesday afternoon, Srijit had a conversation with UNB at the gallery of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. "Cricket is something so close to my heart," Srijit, who recently directed a film based on the life of Indian women cricket superstar Mithali Raj, said. "I would really love to make a movie based on the life of Shakib if an opportunity comes along the way in future. He is really a great cricketer. I saw a few wonderful cover drives of him today- those were amazing."
Srijit came into limelight with his super hit movie 'Autograph' which was released back in 2010. After that, he also directed movies like Baishe Srabon, Hemlock Society, Rajkahini, Zulfiqar, Vinci Da- to name a few.    -UNB


