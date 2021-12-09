

Filmmaker Srijit wants to make biopic on Shakib Al Hasan

Srijit was among the spectators of the second and final Dhaka Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

On Wednesday afternoon, Srijit had a conversation with UNB at the gallery of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. "Cricket is something so close to my heart," Srijit, who recently directed a film based on the life of Indian women cricket superstar Mithali Raj, said. "I would really love to make a movie based on the life of Shakib if an opportunity comes along the way in future. He is really a great cricketer. I saw a few wonderful cover drives of him today- those were amazing."

Srijit came into limelight with his super hit movie 'Autograph' which was released back in 2010. After that, he also directed movies like Baishe Srabon, Hemlock Society, Rajkahini, Zulfiqar, Vinci Da- to name a few. -UNB



